CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Arrests Made In killing Of Black Jogger, Asian Twitter Rallies To Support The Black Community For #JusticeForAhmaud

Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Handout / Ahmaud Arbery

As authorities finally arrest Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael on murder and aggravated assault charges after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia. Notable names within the Asian community are in support of the black communities #JusticeForAhmaud initiative. Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down on February 23rd as he jogged through his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, a father and son, previously had told authorities that Arbery looked like a burglary suspect, however, new video footage surfaced that showed otherwise.

Documents showed that Georgia prosecutor, George E. Barnhill of Georgia’s Waycross Judicial Circuit, had the case for weeks before recusing himself over a conflict of interest had advised the Glynn County Police Department that there was “insufficient probable cause” to issue arrest warrants for the McMichaels. He also noted that the McMichaels were carrying their weapons legally under Georgia law and cited that the state’s citizen’s arrest statute, and the statute on self-defense while arguing that Mr. Arbery, who appeared to be unarmed, had initiated the fight with Travis McMichael, and was thus “allowed to use deadly force to protect himself.”

See document here

Asian actor Simu Liu tweeted his support of the black community writing, “Allyship absolutely and unequivocally goes both ways.” Pastor and author Eugene Cho also tweeted, “Tragically, it is still dangerous to be a black man in America. Most of us will never understand this. And for those that do, we get it…but don’t live it.”

YouTuber and Wild ‘N Out performer, Tim Chantarangsu tweeted, “Man…people so trash.#AhmaudArbery gettin killed for jogging. Asian woman gettin kicked in the face for standing. Mexican street vendor gettin assaulted while making a living. I hope the murder hornets come for all these perpetrators.”

There will be several walks planned in honor of Ahmaud Arbery on Friday (May 8) will you be participating? Do you think racism will ever be eradicated in America?

See story here

 

Asian Twitter Rallies To Support The Black Community For #JusticeForAhmaud

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Teases ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Live Stream
 6 hours ago
05.08.20
Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]
 23 hours ago
05.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Vivica A. Fox Suggests That NeNe…
 24 hours ago
05.07.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Types Of People That Cannot…
 1 day ago
05.07.20
Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic…
 1 day ago
05.08.20
9 items
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations
 1 day ago
05.07.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
Drake Gives Chris Brown Heartfelt Birthday Salute
 1 day ago
05.07.20
Quarantine Haircare: Jesse Williams Helps GF Taylour Paige…
 2 days ago
05.07.20
Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up…
 2 days ago
05.07.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Talks Action Plan For Ahmaud…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close