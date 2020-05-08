Arrests Made In killing Of Black Jogger, Asian Twitter Rallies To Support The Black Community For #JusticeForAhmaud

As authorities finally arrest Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael on murder and aggravated assault charges after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia. Notable names within the Asian community are in support of the black communities #JusticeForAhmaud initiative. Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down on February 23rd as he jogged through his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, a father and son, previously had told authorities that Arbery looked like a burglary suspect, however, new video footage surfaced that showed otherwise.

Documents showed that Georgia prosecutor, George E. Barnhill of Georgia’s Waycross Judicial Circuit, had the case for weeks before recusing himself over a conflict of interest had advised the Glynn County Police Department that there was “insufficient probable cause” to issue arrest warrants for the McMichaels. He also noted that the McMichaels were carrying their weapons legally under Georgia law and cited that the state’s citizen’s arrest statute, and the statute on self-defense while arguing that Mr. Arbery, who appeared to be unarmed, had initiated the fight with Travis McMichael, and was thus “allowed to use deadly force to protect himself.”

Asian actor Simu Liu tweeted his support of the black community writing, “Allyship absolutely and unequivocally goes both ways.” Pastor and author Eugene Cho also tweeted, “Tragically, it is still dangerous to be a black man in America. Most of us will never understand this. And for those that do, we get it…but don’t live it.”

YouTuber and Wild ‘N Out performer, Tim Chantarangsu tweeted, “Man…people so trash.#AhmaudArbery gettin killed for jogging. Asian woman gettin kicked in the face for standing. Mexican street vendor gettin assaulted while making a living. I hope the murder hornets come for all these perpetrators.”

There will be several walks planned in honor of Ahmaud Arbery on Friday (May 8) will you be participating? Do you think racism will ever be eradicated in America?

