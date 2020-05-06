CLOSE
Quarantine Haircare: Jesse Williams Helps GF Taylour Paige Take Down Her Braids

During the coronavirus crisis, we all know that hair salons, outside of Georgia, are closed and while we’re in quarantine, everyone in the house has to help out with maintaining these styles or undoing them, including our loved-ones.

Enter: Jesse Williams.

A video of the Grey’s Anatomy star is circling of him helping his girlfriend, Taylour Paige, take out her braids. Using a brush that some of might use to color our hair, the actor is using the tip to help unravel the actress long braids.

“What are you doing?” she asks.

“Trying to take this crap out of your hair,” he answers.

He’s adorable. Take a look.

 

His ex-wife might not find this adorable, but given their past baggage, it’s a cute little video nonetheless.

Now, Jesse is not alone in trying to help his lady get her grooming on. A few weeks ago, Swizz Beatz stepped in to help his wife Alicia Keys to help give her a quarantine manicure. But of course, she had to give her hubby detailed directions on how and what to scrape off using the acetone.

“Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking,” he captioned the loving video.

Listen: he looks STRESSED! But hey this is commitment and the couple that slays together, stays together.

 

 

