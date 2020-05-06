During Nurses Week, Radio Richmond and The Virginia Department of Health would like to extend a special thanks to you, our nurses, as you continue to provide the highest level of quality care to your patients. You deserve special recognition for your efforts to excel, lead, and innovate every day! You make a difference.

You are dedicated.

You care.

You make a difference.

We honor you.

Radio One Richmond Celebrates Our RVA Nurses! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

