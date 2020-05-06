50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise Jackson Can Reconcile Their Tense Relationship

50 Cent spoke with XXL’s Van Lathan about whether or not he would ever have a relationship with his son, Marquise and unfortunately, 50 doesn’t see that happening anytime soon. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement. His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met,” said 50.

When asked if he loved his son 50 said, “I used to…” he went on to quote his grandfather who said, “if it rattles like a snake, if it slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?” Lanthan asked if his son’s age played a part in Marquise’s behavior, 50 said that his son is a “grown man” at 23 or 24, 50 says he’s not sure what it would take for them to reconcile their relationship.

Do you and your son have a strained relationship? Do you think 50 should try harder to have a relationship with his son?

