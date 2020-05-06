CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise Jackson Can Reconcile Their Tense Relationship

50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

50 Cent spoke with XXL’s Van Lathan about whether or not he would ever have a relationship with his son, Marquise and unfortunately, 50 doesn’t see that happening anytime soon. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement. His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met,” said 50.

When asked if he loved his son 50 said, “I used to…” he went on to quote his grandfather who said, “if it rattles like a snake, if it slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?” Lanthan asked if his son’s age played a part in Marquise’s behavior, 50 said that his son is a “grown man” at 23 or 24, 50 says he’s not sure what it would take for them to reconcile their relationship.

Do you and your son have a strained relationship? Tell your story. Do you think 50 should try harder to have a relationship with his son?

See story here

Every Time 50 Cent & His Son Sire Jackson Were Twins
1 photos
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise Jackson Can Reconcile Their Tense Relationship

Videos
Latest
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 1 hour ago
05.06.20
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise…
 3 hours ago
05.06.20
Valentine's Music Festival
Bobby Brown Stormed Out On Teddy Riley While…
 3 hours ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 19 hours ago
05.06.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation…
 23 hours ago
05.05.20
Quarantine Meals: Cinco De Mayo Taco Salad Recipe…
 23 hours ago
05.05.20
Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Should Artists Charge For Live Stream…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Pennsylvania Not Reopening Hair Salons Yet: ‘Masks Don’t…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Photos
Close