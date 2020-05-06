Bobby Brown Stormed Out On Teddy Riley While Recording “My Prerogative”

My Prerogative almost didn’t happen for Bobby Brown. Teddy Riley explained what happened during the recording of the song to the Yes, Girl! podcast. Riley said, ““Actually for ‘My Prerogative,’ we did it at the house. He sung it just like how we wanted it. We was bull crapping around and that’s how it’s supposed to be. You’ve got to keep that same thing when you get to the studio. The problem was when we got to the studio and it was time to sing, he wanted to go on tenor only mode.”

Teddy continued, “I was like, ‘This song is too high for some tenor only mode.’ I was like, ‘Well, listen. We don’t have to do this’ and then [Bobby] walked out on me… I was like, ‘I could take this song and give it to someone else.’ But this was made strictly for him.” Bobby left for three hours and told Teddy, “If it don’t come out right, we’re doing it my way.” Teddy said, “I’m so glad it frustrated him, because it came out on the record. It sounded like he was determined for people to stay out of his business. It’s my prerogative and you felt it.”

What song(s) can you really feel the singer’s raw emotion in?

