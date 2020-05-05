Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad

Serena Williams can add another accomplishment to her long and well-deserved resume: Stuart Weitzman model and their VitalVoices Global Partnership ambassador.

In the campaign that dropped on Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is snatched in a white bodysuit, matching white blazer and trench coat all while rocking an array of the luxury brands shoes. Hands down: Serena looks amazing and is giving us all the thick thighs!

“I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore! I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities. Head to @StuartWeitzman to learn more,” Olympia’s mama wrote in an Instagram post.

As Marie Claire pointed out, “the brand’s VitalVoices Global Partnership, which is a nonprofit that invests in women leaders who drive global change,” especially during this COVID-19 crisis. Serena chose the two leaders: Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us, and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In HerHUE.

Serena may be on quarantine like the rest of us, but she is still out there making boss moves. Just last month, she announced her “Legends” campaign for her S by Serena line.

“I wanted to reach out in this really crazy time—probably most of us have never experienced this before,” she says in the video. “It has nothing to do with fame and notoriety. There are legends all around us,” her caption stated.

Check out Stuart Weitzman’s new line here.

