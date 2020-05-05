CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Okay! White Mom Goes Viral For Slaying Her Foster Daughter’s 4C Hair [Video]

Christy Gior is an apparent foster mother to 5 unique children and her video tutorial for styling her daughter’s natural hair has gone viral. The mom and her adorable foster children are a favorite among the youtube family community. Three of the kids featured on Christy’s youtube channel are African American. Gior doesn’t go into personal details about the children nor their origins on her page, she simply shares highlights from their days together as a family.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In the comments, Black women are praising Christy for her patience and technique as it pertains to styling her daughter’s natural hair. The mom takes time to section, detangle, moisturize, and then give her baby girl individual box braids. She finishes off the style with beads and oils her scalp. Lastly, the baby girl gets a headscarf to sleep with.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Okay! White Mom Goes Viral For Slaying Her Foster Daughter’s 4C Hair [Video]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The…
 5 hours ago
05.05.20
Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural…
 24 hours ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 24 hours ago
05.05.20
Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Should Artists Charge For Live Stream…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Pennsylvania Not Reopening Hair Salons Yet: ‘Masks Don’t…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe…
 4 days ago
05.04.20
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Brandy Enlists Chance the Rapper For New Track…
 4 days ago
05.01.20
Oprah Winfrey launches Mealtime Stories with Kraft Heinz
Oprah The Billionaire Has To Change Her Own…
 4 days ago
05.01.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 6 days ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 6 days ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close