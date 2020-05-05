Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The Twilight Awards’ On IG Live

Chance the Rapper will host “The Twilight Awards” on Instagram. The three-day live event will highlight teachers who show dedication, originality, and creativity in helping their students. “The Twilight Awards” is being presented in conjunction with Box Tops For Education, an initiative that has given back to teachers and schools for over 20 years.

Chance will give away $300,000 to ten teachers in need of supplies and field trips. “The Twilight Awards” will be held on Instagram on April 6th, 7th, and 8th at 7 pm.

Which teacher would you nominate for a Twilight Award?

