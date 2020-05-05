CLOSE
Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The Twilight Awards’ On IG Live

Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Chance the Rapper will host “The Twilight Awards” on Instagram. The three-day live event will highlight teachers who show dedication, originality, and creativity in helping their students. “The Twilight Awards” is being presented in conjunction with Box Tops For Education, an initiative that has given back to teachers and schools for over 20 years.

Chance will give away $300,000 to ten teachers in need of supplies and field trips. “The Twilight Awards” will be held on Instagram on April 6th, 7th, and 8th at 7 pm.

Which teacher would you nominate for a Twilight Award?

See story here

Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos
10 photos

 

Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
