Gov. Ralph Northam Extends Executive Order Mandating Some Nonessential Businesses Stay Close

Governor Ralph Northam addresses a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, which went solidly blue in 2019, on January 08 in Richmond, VA.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is extending an executive

order mandating that some nonessential businesses close

for another week, until May 15.

 

Northam announced at a news conference Monday that the state is seeing positive trends in data related to spread and treatment of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said more time is needed before restrictions can be eased.

For more info from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Monday, May 4th’s, Press Conference click here.

Gov. Ralph Northam Extends Executive Order Mandating Some Nonessential Businesses Stay Close  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

