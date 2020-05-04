Gov. Ralph Northam Extends Executive Order Mandating Some Nonessential Businesses Stay Close

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is extending an executive
order mandating that some nonessential businesses close
for another week, until May 15.
Northam announced at a news conference Monday that the state is seeing positive trends in data related to spread and treatment of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said more time is needed before restrictions can be eased.
For more info from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Monday, May 4th’s, Press Conference click here.
