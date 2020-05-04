CLOSE
#SolesForSale: Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest Jordans

Just a few days after Governor Brian Kemp opened the state of Georgia and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms advised Atlanta residents to stay home, a new pair of Jordans made everyone forget about the deadly virus.

On Saturday, May 2, Atlanta shoppers stood in line both inside and outside of Greenbriar Mall for a release of Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers.

Apparently, the shoes sold out online which is why customers decided to purchase in stores. Kemp did advise to wear masks and continue social distancing but buyers didn’t follow those orders.

11Alive.com reported that on Saturday, there had been 28,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia since the outbreak began and 1,175 deaths. 

