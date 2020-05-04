CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

7 Things You’ll Never See at McDonald’s Ever Again

CHINA-US-ACQUISITIONS-MCDONALDS-CARLYLE-CITIC

Source: NICOLAS ASFOURI / Getty

McDonald’s is making some changes that will most-likely become post-pandemic permanent, with the company already rolling out an all-new anti-virus designed restaurant in the Netherlands.  Eat This, Not That noted some things we’ll never see at Mickey D’s again, like:

Bare floors without social-distancing floor decals and markers

Masses huddled at the counter waiting for food.  Instead, McDonald’s may implement table-side service

Dining tables without partitions

Entrances without hand sanitizers

Entry points without hand wash stations

Employees not wearing gloves

An always-opened McDonald’s PlayPlace.  Those playground areas could remain closed.

Do you think that McDonald’s can successfully institute all of these changes?  Which are you most for?  Are there any proposed changes that you’re against?

See story here

 

7 Things You'll Never See at McDonald's Ever Again

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Pennsylvania Not Reopening Hair Salons Yet: ‘Masks Don’t…
 2 hours ago
05.04.20
Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out…
 6 hours ago
05.04.20
Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe…
 3 days ago
05.04.20
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Brandy Enlists Chance the Rapper For New Track…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Oprah Winfrey launches Mealtime Stories with Kraft Heinz
Oprah The Billionaire Has To Change Her Own…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 5 days ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close