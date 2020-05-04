Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out On The ‘Savage’ Remix Is Priceless (Explicit Language)

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, gave her stamp of approval on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce. Megan’s original song that spawned a dance challenge featured Beyonce rapping and singing on the track, Tina thought Beyonce’s lyric, “My mama was a savage, Got this shit from Tina!,” was hilarious.

“Haaaaa!!!!!!!!! Savage definition? Who taught you to be A Savage? love the comments about your Mom passing on the Savage to their daughters,” Miss Tina wrote on Instagram. Proceeds from the remix will benefit Houston’s Bread of Life organization, which is striving to help those in need of food during the Coronavirus pandemic.

What is your favorite part of Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage” remix? Do you think the two Houstonians should do a video for the track?

