CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out On The ‘Savage’ Remix Is Priceless (Explicit Language)

Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, gave her stamp of approval on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce. Megan’s original song that spawned a dance challenge featured Beyonce rapping and singing on the track, Tina thought Beyonce’s lyric, “My mama was a savage, Got this shit from Tina!,” was hilarious.

“Haaaaa!!!!!!!!! Savage definition? Who taught you to be A Savage? love the comments about your Mom passing on the Savage to their daughters,” Miss Tina wrote on Instagram. Proceeds from the remix will benefit Houston’s Bread of Life organization, which is striving to help those in need of food during the Coronavirus pandemic.

What is your favorite part of Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage” remix? Do you think the two Houstonians should do a video for the track?

See story here

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters
2 photos
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction ‘Savage’ Remix Shoutout Is Priceless

Videos
Latest
Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out…
 50 mins ago
05.04.20
Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe…
 3 days ago
05.04.20
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Brandy Enlists Chance the Rapper For New Track…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Oprah Winfrey launches Mealtime Stories with Kraft Heinz
Oprah The Billionaire Has To Change Her Own…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 5 days ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 5 days ago
04.30.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 5 days ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 6 days ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close