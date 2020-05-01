CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Houston Strip Club Onyx Shut Down After Opening Back Up Overnight

 

It lasted all of fifteen minutes but Club Onyx became the first Houston-area nightlife spot to be raided by the Houston Police Department, hours after the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

The club was open back up to customers on Friday morning as a restaurant with “featured entertainers” but minutes later, both HPD and the fire marshal made entry into the club.

The police and fire marshal were trying to figure out if the club had the correct permits to operate as a full-service restaurant. Adult entertainment venues were not on the list of businesses allowed to reopen on Friday with the stay-at-home order expiring but club president Eric Langan said he had proper permits and would follow all the state guidelines and health recommendations of social distancing and maintaining hygiene.

All employees and entertainers had on masks and the state guideline stated that all restaurants maintained a 25% occupancy.

“I guess the DA decided they would take charges and press charges against me if I wouldn’t close tonight, and since we are so close to closing time, we are going to go ahead and pack up everybody’s food to go,” Langan said.

A strip club in Oregon managed to offer delivery and drive-thru food services with its club, a “Food 2-Go-Go” process.

RELATED: Magic City Atlanta Will Soon Roll Out Virtual Strip Club Experience

RELATED: Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

Houston Strip Club Onyx Shut Down After Opening Back Up Overnight  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Brandy Enlists Chance the Rapper For New Track…
 8 hours ago
05.01.20
Oprah Winfrey launches Mealtime Stories with Kraft Heinz
Oprah The Billionaire Has To Change Her Own…
 8 hours ago
05.01.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 2 days ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 2 days ago
04.30.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 2 days ago
04.30.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 3 days ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 3 days ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 3 days ago
04.28.20
Photos
Close