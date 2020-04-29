CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram Special

(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Babyface has seen a resurgence during the past few weeks. First, it was the on-off-on-off-on Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley on Instagram. Now, Face is planning another IG event. There will be a Mother’s Day special featuring music from the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack.

Babyface told The View on Tuesday, “There were so many people on Instagram Live that wanted to hear music from ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and so I thought this would be a great Mother’s Day to play the album and tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists and stuff. That was half the fun of doing the Instagram Live and being able to tell stories.”

After the Mother’s Day event, Babyface will get ready to release new music for the first time in 5 years. What is your favorite song from Waiting To Exhale? 

See story here

 

Babyface Announces Mother's Day "Waiting To Exhale" Instagram Special

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 5 hours ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 19 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 20 hours ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 22 hours ago
04.28.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 23 hours ago
04.28.20
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 7 days ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close