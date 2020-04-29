Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram Special

Babyface has seen a resurgence during the past few weeks. First, it was the on-off-on-off-on Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley on Instagram. Now, Face is planning another IG event. There will be a Mother’s Day special featuring music from the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack.

Babyface told The View on Tuesday, “There were so many people on Instagram Live that wanted to hear music from ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and so I thought this would be a great Mother’s Day to play the album and tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists and stuff. That was half the fun of doing the Instagram Live and being able to tell stories.”

After the Mother’s Day event, Babyface will get ready to release new music for the first time in 5 years. What is your favorite song from Waiting To Exhale?

