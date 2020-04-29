CLOSE
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s Day

ABC is capitalizing on the feel-good success of their Disney Family Singalong. The first one earlier this month had over 13 million viewers. It featured entertainers like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Zac Efron, John Stamos, and more singing Disney classics from their homes.

The second singalong is scheduled for Mother’s Day, May 10th. Volume II will help raise awareness for Feeding America’s efforts to help those facing hunger during the pandemic.

What songs would you like to singalong with this time?

