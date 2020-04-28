GRTC Bus Drivers Could Be Fired If They Don’t Show Up For Shifts

Yesterday involved a mass “call-out” by GRTC operators that caused “significant delays” for some riders Monday, which prompted Julie Timm, CEO of GRTC, to respond with threat of termination.

“Any operator who does not return to work on Tuesday or their next designated work assignment will be subject to immediate termination,” the Timm’s letter said.

Last week, a letter was sent to GRTC expressing a list of demands drivers wanted in response to the coronavirus pandemic which included passenger limits, full PPE for drivers, rear door entry and fare elimination, hazard pay of at least 1.5 times normal wages and limiting service to only essential trips for passengers.

