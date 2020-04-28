CLOSE
Inside RVA
HomeInside RVA

GRTC Bus Drivers Could Be Fired If They Don’t Show Up For Shifts

Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Yesterday involved a mass “call-out” by GRTC operators that caused “significant delays” for some riders Monday, which prompted Julie Timm, CEO of GRTC, to respond with threat of termination.

“Any operator who does not return to work on Tuesday or their next designated work assignment will be subject to immediate termination,” the Timm’s letter said.

Last week, a letter was sent to GRTC expressing a list of demands drivers wanted in response to the coronavirus pandemic which included passenger limits, full PPE for drivers, rear door entry and fare elimination, hazard pay of at least 1.5 times normal wages and limiting service to only essential trips for passengers.

See story here

GRTC Bus Drivers Could Be Fired If They Don't Show Up For Shifts

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 29 mins ago
04.28.20
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 22 hours ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 5 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH]
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Michael Jackson In Concert
Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
'Spectre' - The Black Women of Bond Tribute - Arrivals
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 7 days ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 7 days ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close