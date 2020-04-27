Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party Disregarding Social Distancing

Written by Tanay Hudson

We have all been on quarantine since March and people across the country are getting fed up with being on lockdown. While Georgia has begun re-opening, other states still have stay-at-home orders in place. While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL are sick and tired of being stuck in the house and decided they were going to get out and have a good time.

A video has surfaced on social media of a large crowd blatantly defying social distancing and gathering at a house party. The video shows people sitting on the stairs and a people packed into what looks like a living room with no space to move around. Some of the party-goers even had masks on despite being too close to others.

Now that this video has surfaced, the Chicago Police Department said that continuing to violate social distancing will result in dire consequences.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence,” reads a statement according to WGN-TV. “While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place. CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements, and if necessary, issue citations or as a last resort, enforce via arrest.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warned people that they can still spread the deadly virus unknowingly and putting others in danger for some fun isn’t worth it.

“You’re literally putting everyone around you in danger, you are, they are putting you in danger, and very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger,” Pritzker said during his press conference today (April 26).

Illinois has the most COVID-19 cases in the Midwest with over 41,000.

Take a look at the house party below.

Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party Disregarding Social Distancing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

