The Richmond City health District is holding walk-up corona virus testing events in Hillside, Creighton and Gilpin Courts. Today at 1500 Harwood St in Hillside Court, tomorrow at 1810 Creighton Rd in Creighton Court and Thursday at 436 Calhoun St in Gilpin Court.

You must register in advance by calling (804) 205-3501 to receive an appointment time.

