Lysol Warns To Not Use Products As Coronavirus Treatment After Trump’s Comments

Written by Charise Frazier

Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing.

The apparition in the White House again drew shock and awe on Thursday after claiming the need to explore how disinfectants can be used as COVID-19 treatments.

In response, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) the British-based makers of Lysol and Dettol, released a statement condemning the use of disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment.

At the briefing, Trump revealed he would be open to exploring how the use of ultraviolet rays and injecting disinfectants into the lungs could help cure the coronavirus.

Oh, good. Here’s the video evidence of Trump saying Doctors should check into disinfectants being injected to kill the virus. Going to leave it right here. pic.twitter.com/4gbAZ51bIC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” he said. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”

As Dr. Deborah Birx looked on in silent agony while she sat in the corner, it seemed like the proper moment for Twitter to highlight how harmful and inefficient this “President” has been in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, from advocating that states open up quickly, to touting drugs and sham remedies that have yet to be medically co-signed or approved.

Inject Clorox? Breathe in Lysol? Caption her thoughtspic.twitter.com/HpXdcCEEWk — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 24, 2020

No joke – we had a patient swallow Lysol as a #disinfectant a couple of weeks ago to prevent COVID19 infection. He made it out of the hospital after his gastrectomy…

This kind of nonsense is absolutely mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/gaVMYh0IY4 — Jonathan Spicer MD PhD (@DoctorJSpicer) April 23, 2020

In response RB stated the following:

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2),” the statement reads.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information,” the statement continued.

Multiple members of the press have continuously advocated that networks discontinue airing Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings due to the amount of misinformation spilling out of his tainted mouth at every twist and turn.

While we know not to take anything Trump says at this point as gospel, the disproportionate way the virus is affecting Black communities is no laughing matter.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

