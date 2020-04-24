CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kem Shares His New Single ‘Lie To Me’ and His Journey To Marriage [VIDEO]

After a hiatus, Kem returns with his newest single “Lie To Me” written by himself,  alongside Anthony Hamilton, Salaam Remi, and James Poyser.

He penned the song about their conversations when meeting his wife and discussed their journey to marriage in November 2019.  The grown and sexy singer says family life is the best thing to happen to him and there’s never has a dull moment in his life.

“Lie To Me” is the first single off his upcoming album, Devotion.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kem Shares His New Single ‘Lie To Me’ and His Journey To Marriage [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 5 hours ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH]
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Michael Jackson In Concert
Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
'Spectre' - The Black Women of Bond Tribute - Arrivals
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close