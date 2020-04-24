CLOSE
Brother Of Cowboys QB Passes Away At 31

NFL Football - Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins

Source: Mike Fuentes/WENN.com / WENN

Deepest condolences to Dak Prescott and his family. Jace Prescott, older brother to the Cowboys quarterback, passed away Thursday at the age of 31, just a few weeks before his next birthday. The team put out a statement announcing the news, saying, “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

No cause of death has been released. The three brothers recently filmed a commercial together for Campbell’s soup and Dak lost his mother in 2013 to colon cancer.

How can you bring comfort to someone going through a tough time?

See story here

 

