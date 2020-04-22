Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From Choking While Filming Die Another Day

Halle Berry joined Jimmy Fallon virtually for a chat about her new movie, “Bruised.” Fallon asked Berry if she had ever had an embarrassing moment while on set. Berry then shared that she was trying to seduce Pierce Bronson during the filming of the Bond movie, Die Another Day.

Berry says she was being, “all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig and then I end up choking on it.” “He had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy,” Halle said of Bronsnan. “…He was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Have you ever had the Heimlich performed on you?

