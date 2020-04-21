CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Babyface And Teddy Riley Finally Get The Battle Done

Babyface

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

After a postponement and a technically riddled attempt, we finally got the Teddy Riley vs Babyface producer battle we have been trying to get for a few weeks.Riley ditched the band and just played some of his best songs. Babyface did the same.

The great jams continued back and forth. At one point, Babyface pulled out a guitar to sing When Will I See You Again. Even though there were technical issues at the end, over 500,000 people checked into the battle. Toni Braxton summed it up by tweeting, “There is no battle. You know who’s winning? Us. The culture.”

That being said, who do you think won the battle?

See story here

10 Songs You May Not Had Known That Were Written By Babyface
10 photos
Babyface And Teddy Riley Finally Get The Battle Done

Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment Performers
Babyface And Teddy Riley Finally Get The Battle…
 2 hours ago
04.21.20
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails…
 3 hours ago
04.21.20
Atlanta Mayor “At A Loss” With Governor Reopening…
 4 hours ago
04.21.20
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Join Michelle Obama…
 7 hours ago
04.21.20
Georgia Governor To Reopen Hair Salons, Barbershops &…
 20 hours ago
04.21.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 21 hours ago
04.21.20
Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad…
 23 hours ago
04.21.20
All The Looks From Kandi’s Old Hollywood Glam-Themed…
 23 hours ago
04.21.20
Gary’s Tea: What Is A Baby Mama Hierarchy?…
 24 hours ago
04.21.20
Hear How Kenya Moore Feels About Her Relationship…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Women's Empowerment Performers
Let’s Try This Teddy Riley Versus Babyface Battle…
 1 day ago
04.20.20
Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
This Is How Jordyn Woods Looks During Her…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
Photos
Close