Joe Biden Says He Would Pick Michelle Obama To Be His VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during the Jill and...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In an interview with CBS News Monday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he would love to have former First Lady Michelle Obama as his vice-presidential running mate. Biden said: “I’d take her in a heartbeat!” She’s brilliant.  She knows the way around.  She is a really fine woman.”

While plenty of would love to see Michelle Obama team up with Biden, she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Becoming, “I’ll say it here directly.  I have no intention of running for office ever.”

Who would you like to see become Biden’s running mate for the 2020 election?

