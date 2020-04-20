CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: What Is A Baby Mama Hierarchy? [WATCH]

Quarantine is showing everyone’s love for each other for the best or the worst.

Ne-Yo has decided to stay with his wife Crystal but Offset is having some troubles. His first baby’s mother says that she isn’t getting child support and she is having problems with Cardi B after the rapper threatened her.

Listen to hear the show’s opinion on should the baby mother get special treatment because she was the first to have his child.

 

