Hear How Kenya Moore Feels About Her Relationship With Nene Leakes and Marc Daly! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Friend of the show, Kenya Moore comes on the show to unpack the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She speaks on her long rivalry with a cast member, Nene Leakes and why she shouldn’t be called the bully on the show.

Moore’s rocky marriage with Marc Daly is also discussed when she mentions that they are working on staying together.  

