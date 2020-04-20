Kenyan Governor Includes Hennessy In COVID-19 Care Packages

Is cognac essential? One Kenyan official seems to think so. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is including small bottles of Hennessy in COVID-19 care packages being distributed to needy families. While the move has faced criticism, Sonko says he’s doing it for medical reasons – claiming it can be used as “throat sanitizer”.

Kenyan health officials, the World Health Organization, and even Hennessy itself have all disputed Sonko’s claim.

Did you stock up on liquor for the quarantine? Should it be considered ‘essential’?

