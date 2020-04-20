CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing On The ‘Gram Right Now!

Everyone needs to watch the 8-year-old's COVID-19 science experiment on how to keep the virus at bay.

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

As we said before, #BlackGirlMagic is definitely what we need to get us through these dark coronavirus crisis times. Enter: Blue Ivy Carter.

The amazingly 8-year-old isn’t just stylish, but she’s also “brilliant” as we see in a little science experiment recently shared on Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Instagram page.

READ MORE: #ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand Washing Video!

“Hey y’all,” Blue says in the video, which has been viewed nearly 70,000 times. “And since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too.”

As Billboard points out, in the video, the 2nd grader “uses a bowl of water mixed with pepper to represent the coronavirus.” Then she dips her finger in soap and then back in the into the water/pepper mix. Instantly, that causes the pepper to repel away.

“This is why it’s important to wash your hands,” Blue Ivy says at the end of the video.

Bravo Blue!

“My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus,” a proud grandma Tina wrote on Instagram on Saturday night.

 

Of course, fans were cheering JAY-Z and Beyonce’s firstborn on, leaving empowering comments underneath the post.

“Blue for President,” one IG user wrote.

“This brilliant young queen,” said another, while someone pointed out how bright Sir and Rumi’s big sis is, “Such a smart little girl.”

In addition to Blue making a quarantine appearance, her mother, Beyonce, who has been relatively quiet on social media, made two virtual appearances over the past few days. First, on Friday she popped up for ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star.

 

Then during the “One World: Together at Home” concert on Saturday, she “honored the sacrifices of the “true heroes” of this [COVID-19] pandemic, including health care workers and others on the frontlines of the pandemic,” CNN noted.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” the superstar singer said in the video. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

Y’all, this pandemic is serious, so please continue to stay inside, be safe and ONLY leave the house if it’s absolutely necessary. That, and listen to Blue: keep washing your hands, you hear?

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov

RELATED NEWS:

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares This Old School Method To Help With Dry Hands

Billy Porter Washing His Hands In A Coach Fur Coat Is The Content We’ve Been Asking For!

#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand Washing Video!

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl

11 photos Launch gallery

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl

Continue reading Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl

[caption id="attachment_3071899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots. [caption id="attachment_3071902" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up. [caption id="attachment_3071892" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities. [caption id="attachment_3071901" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme... we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy's Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing On The ‘Gram Right Now!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Join Michelle Obama…
 2 hours ago
04.21.20
Georgia Governor To Reopen Hair Salons, Barbershops &…
 15 hours ago
04.21.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 16 hours ago
04.21.20
Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad…
 18 hours ago
04.21.20
All The Looks From Kandi’s Old Hollywood Glam-Themed…
 18 hours ago
04.21.20
Gary’s Tea: What Is A Baby Mama Hierarchy?…
 19 hours ago
04.21.20
Hear How Kenya Moore Feels About Her Relationship…
 20 hours ago
04.21.20
Women's Empowerment Performers
Let’s Try This Teddy Riley Versus Babyface Battle…
 21 hours ago
04.20.20
Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
This Is How Jordyn Woods Looks During Her…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
Money Matters: Here’s The Answers To Your Stimulus…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
Skin Glow Up: 5 Sheet Masks That Will…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
Photos
Close