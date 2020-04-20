CLOSE
Ne-Yo Changes His Mind On Divorcing Crystal Smith

It looks like Ne-Yo and his estranged wife aren’t headed for splitsville after all. After filling for divorce from his wife Crystal Smith, the “So Sick” singer has had a change of heart.  According to reports, he has withdrawn his divorce request.

Bossip reports that Ne-Yo asked the judge to dismiss the case without prejudice so he can file again if things get rocky. No word on what changed the Las Vegas native’s mind. When he filed for divorce,  he cited that his marriage to Smith was “irretrievably broken.” He had requested joint custody of their two children, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., and  Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, and that their prenuptial agreement is adhered to regarding their assets.

 

Smith hasn’t said too much about their breakup but Ne-Yo opened up about it during a visit to the Private Talk podcast.

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else,” he said. “Just like me. Then we realized our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get ahold of our personal demons it’s gonna be difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of the chapter not the end of the book.”

He also promised to never badmouth her and always respect her no matter the status of their relationship.

“I’m not going to talk bad about her, I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman, she’s the mother of my children. She’s always gonna be there. I will always respect that.”

Smith spoke to Baller Alert and didn’t reveal why she had reportedly left.

“The accuracy is that he’s an amazing father and our kids are blessed to have a father like him,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t take that back for anything in this world. Everything else is God’s will.”

The couple tied the knot back in 2016.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Ne-Yo Changes His Mind On Divorcing Crystal Smith  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

