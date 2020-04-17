While we’re all struggling to pull it together, Jordyn Woods has a fully beat face and fabulous ombré hair to take Zoom meetings today. The social media socialite turned brand ambassador turned influencer turned (the latest addition to her resume) singer showed off her freshly made up face on Instagram and it has us ready to pull out our makeup bag and paint our lips with gloss.

The businesswoman is working while she’s working, as this post about working also promotes her collaboration with Easi Lock Hair.

According to an October press release, when the collection originally launched, “The Jordyn Woods x Easilocks hair extensions range is made from HD memory fibre hair and will consist of three styles; a fringe, a ponytail and U Shape full extensions. The entire range is suitable for every hair type and is available in 17 different shades.”

Since then, the brand has added more shades making it “30 different shades” now available. Jordyn is making the most of her time in the spotlight and transiting into a singing career after appearing on The Masked Singer.

Are you here for music from Jordyn Woods?

This Is How Jordyn Woods Looks During Her Zoom Meetings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com