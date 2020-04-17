CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Money Matters: Here’s The Answers To Your Stimulus Check Questions [VIDEO]

If you haven’t received you’re stimulus check, don’t panic quite yet.  There could be plenty of reasons that you haven’t received your check and Jini Thornton has answers to all your questions.

Scenarios like you didn’t get the correct amount, it went to a different account, or you didn’t file your taxes, you can go to the IRS website, and put in your bank information to receive your money as soon as possible.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters: Here’s The Answers To Your Stimulus Check Questions [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
This Is How Jordyn Woods Looks During Her…
 3 days ago
04.20.20
I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended…
 3 days ago
04.20.20
Money Matters: Here’s The Answers To Your Stimulus…
 3 days ago
04.20.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 days ago
04.20.20
Skin Glow Up: 5 Sheet Masks That Will…
 3 days ago
04.20.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce Singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 4 days ago
04.16.20
The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah…
 4 days ago
04.16.20
Premiere Of Aviron Pictures' 'Kidnap' - Arrivals
Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs, Booty In…
 4 days ago
04.16.20
Front Page News: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Checks…
 5 days ago
04.16.20
Quarantine Meals: Brisket Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls [EXCLUSIVE…
 5 days ago
04.16.20
Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This…
 5 days ago
04.16.20
Cardi B for GQ
Cardi B’s Wild, Live Twitter Interview With Bernie…
 5 days ago
04.15.20
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart And Dwyane Wade Among Celebs To…
 5 days ago
04.15.20
Photos
Close