Kelly Rowland Returns With Her Sexy New Single, “Coffee” [WATCH]

Kelly Rowland is back and is celebrating herself, her blackness and her skin!

The forever beauty stars in the new video for “Coffee” where she and her girls not only enjoy a tropical paradise but all various shades of brown. That and a very, very clear reason why she and Miguel have similar views when it comes to coffee – morning sex. “Breakfast in bed, got me moanin’/ Before you go to work/ I need you to go to work.”

As far as her inspiration for celebrating all shades of brown black women in the video, Rowland told ESSENCE, “I want to celebrate the women in video — every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me. My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else.”

She added, “I just wanted the video to come across like, ‘Here we are standing in all of our beauty, in all of our coffee colored shades, in all of our greatness and you going to take this in.’ And that’s what I wanted and that’s what I want every woman to feel like. So that was my intention, and to be honest, I was hungry for too much of that video.”

Watch the Steven Gomillion directed video below.

Written by Brandon Caldwell

