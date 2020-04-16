Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing & Keeping Ownership Of Personal Data [WATCH]

CLOSE
Angela Benton is a pioneer of diversity in the technology industry. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamlytics, she brings transparency to what people are streaming while helping consumers own their data in the process.

Today she discussed the importance of being aware of contact tracing and how it can affect the black community.
Apple and Google announced plans for a mobile contact tracing app that could help slow the spread of COVID-19 which means they can share your location or health data from your phone.
Listen to get more detail on contact tracing.

 

