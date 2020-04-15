CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Page News: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Checks May Be Delayed [VIDEO]

In today’s front-page news, Former President Obama has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.  He urges unity in order to beat President Trump.

Speaking of President Trump, he is cutting off the aid of the World Health Organization because he feels they could have prevented the spread of coronavirus. Plus after claiming he had the authority to open up local economies and lift social distancing, he now says it is up to governors.

Also, if you didn’t wake up richer from your stimulus check, it’s because now the treasury department has to put Trump’s name on every check.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Checks May Be Delayed [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Aviron Pictures' 'Kidnap' - Arrivals
Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs, Booty In…
 7 hours ago
04.16.20
Front Page News: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Checks…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Quarantine Meals: Brisket Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Cardi B for GQ
Cardi B’s Wild, Live Twitter Interview With Bernie…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart And Dwyane Wade Among Celebs To…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
This $11.99 Milani Salt-N-Pepa Lip Kit Can Help…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Swizz Beatz Doing Alicia Keys’ Nails During Isolation…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 2 days ago
04.14.20
Barbara Corcoran
‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran On How To…
 2 days ago
04.14.20
DJ Khaled arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
This Is How Desparately DJ Khaled Wants And…
 2 days ago
04.14.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
What Were The Most-Played Songs Of The 2010s?
 2 days ago
04.14.20
Photos
Close