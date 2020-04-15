Kevin Hart And Dwyane Wade Among Celebs To Join All In Challenge For COVID-19 Relief

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s list of big names for his COVID-19 relief challenge is growing by the minute. Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber, Tony Hawk, Meek Mill and Ryan Seacrest have take the #AllInChallenge. Celebrities will offer personal experiences with fans who donate to help hungry Americans affected by the Coronavirus.

Ten dollars can get you a role in Kevin Hart’s next movie or a day with Ryan Seacrest. Meek Mill is auctioning off his 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom with a $200 thousand opening bid.

Justin Bieber will fly to a fan’s home and serenade them with his song, “One Less Lonely Girl.” WWE’s The Undertaker is going “All In” and has now challenged Post Malone and welding maser, Jesse James. Your move Posty…

Which celebrity would you want to spend a day with?

See story here