Study Finds Americans Are Lonelier As A Result Of The Coronavirus

As a result of social distancing measures to stem the further spread of COVID-19, a new survey has found that Americans are lonelier than ever. According to researchers at the University of Phoenix, 44 percent of respondents said that self-isolation has caused them to experience loneliness.

Nearly 1 in 5 admitted that if quarantine orders were to remain in place, it would cause a major impact on their mental health. Unfortunately close to half also said they expect the lockdown to continue for up to three more months, while 27 percent believe it will last until the fall, if not longer.

How are you handling the social distancing? What is helping you through?

