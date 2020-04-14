CLOSE
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Your Stimulus Check [WATCH]

 

Our friend Jeff Johnson is back telling you three things you should know about your stimulus check.

Social media has posted a lot of rumors about the money but here are some facts to know.

The money is not taxable income and you do not have to pay it back.  If you did your 2018 or 2019 taxes you will be receiving direct deposit and not a check in the mail.

If you have any questions you can check irs.gov for more information.

 

Close