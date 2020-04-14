The Wilson household will be leveling out.

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson revealed they are adding a baby boy to their beautiful brood.

The couple, along with their 2-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s 5-year-old son Future, did a family baby reveal in front of a picturesque backdrop of a clear blue sky and palm trees.

Prior to the reveal, Future shared he wanted a brother; Sienna wanted a sister; Russell was mum on his pick but we think he wanted a boy; and Ciara, wanted whatever “God” would send their way.

Watch the adorable reveal below:

Ciara hasn’t publicly revealed her due date but we’re expecting it is around the corner.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com