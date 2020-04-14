CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

The Wilson household will be leveling out.

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson revealed they are adding a baby boy to their beautiful brood.

The couple, along with their 2-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s 5-year-old son Future, did a family baby reveal in front of a picturesque backdrop of a clear blue sky and palm trees.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Prior to the reveal, Future shared he wanted a brother; Sienna wanted a sister; Russell was mum on his pick but we think he wanted a boy; and Ciara, wanted whatever “God” would send their way.

Watch the adorable reveal below:

 

Ciara hasn’t publicly revealed her due date but we’re expecting it is around the corner.

READ ALSO: Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna &amp; Future Jr’s Hair

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'

Continue reading 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 6 hours ago
04.14.20
Barbara Corcoran
‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran On How To…
 7 hours ago
04.14.20
DJ Khaled arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
This Is How Desparately DJ Khaled Wants And…
 8 hours ago
04.14.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
What Were The Most-Played Songs Of The 2010s?
 9 hours ago
04.14.20
Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From…
 1 day ago
04.14.20
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Shows Love For His Baby Mom,…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 4 days ago
04.13.20
Coronavirus Updates: 3 Things You Can Do To…
 4 days ago
04.13.20
Jermaine Dupri Hosts Cartier Benefit - December 7, 2005
Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Reunite On ‘SexBeat’…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close