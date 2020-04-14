CLOSE
Rocking White Linen, Ciara & Russell Reveal They Are Having A Boy!

We couldn't be happier for the Wilson family!

When Ciara announced her third pregnancy back in January, we were over the moon for her and hubby Russell Wilson!

This morning, we got that same warm feeling when the couple, along with her two kids, 5-year-old Future Jr. and 2-year-old Sienna, announced the gender of baby #3.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‪💃🏽❤🍼,” she wrote in a caption.

Obviviously Future Jr. wanted a boy, while we think Sienna whispered “a girl,” and Ciara was clear: Whatever God has for us.” Well, clearly, the big man upstairs wanted for them to have a boy too because that’s what the blue confetti revealed!

Take a look at how happy everyone is, plus peep Ciara dancing.

Pure joy right here, y’ all.

 

We’re pretty confident given how much Future and Sienna love each other, they are going to be the best big brother and sister in history!

 

Be clear, Ciara isn’t letting her pregnancy stop her from showing off her dance moves either. Sis’ footwork hasn’t lost a beat!

