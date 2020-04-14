CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they were growing their family earlier this year while on vacation.

Since coronavirus has everything on hold, they took to Instagram to have a quarantine-style gender reveal.  Ciara asked the family if they expected a boy or girl, and Russell made the comment that she already knew what he wanted, which we can imply to be a boy.

Congratulations to the couple on their new baby boy, watch their video below.

Two years ago, Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara welcomed their baby girl, Sienna. With her beautiful smile and personality we can't help but to fall in love with her!

