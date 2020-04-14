CLOSE
This Is How Desparately DJ Khaled Wants And Needs A Haircut

DJ Khaled arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Many folks are going through this pandemic wishing for the day they can see their hairstylist or barber again. DJ Khaled has an idea to be able to safely see his barber now. He has the money to pull it off.

Khaled has posted several IG shots of him before and during the crisis. He wrote, “I’m going to figure out a way to get a haircut. lol.” In another post, Khaled wrote, “They don’t want me to get a haircut. SMH. I will get a haircut. I will figure it out soon. LOL. Quarantine alert! I’m (getting) my barber a spacesuit. Stay tuned.”

What have you done to keep your hair on point?

See story here

Photos
