CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

What Were The Most-Played Songs Of The 2010s?

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As we venture into a new decade you can’t help but look to the 2010s as one of the best decades in music. Every top-charting song throughout the 2010s is an absolute hit that will remain a part of our playlists forever. So what were the most-played songs of the 2010s? According to music licensing company PPL Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire” comes in at number 10.

Cee-Lo Green’s “Forget You,” OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars,” and “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars come in at 9, 8 and 7 respectively. Black Eyed Peas “I Gotta Feeling” comes in at number six and rounding out the top 5 are “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake, “Get Lucky” by  Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera, “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele and the most played song of the 2010s was Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

Which most-played song of the 2010s is your favorite?

See story here

What Were The Most-Played Songs Of The 2010s?

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 6 hours ago
04.14.20
Barbara Corcoran
‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran On How To…
 7 hours ago
04.14.20
DJ Khaled arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
This Is How Desparately DJ Khaled Wants And…
 8 hours ago
04.14.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
What Were The Most-Played Songs Of The 2010s?
 9 hours ago
04.14.20
Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From…
 1 day ago
04.14.20
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Shows Love For His Baby Mom,…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 4 days ago
04.13.20
Coronavirus Updates: 3 Things You Can Do To…
 4 days ago
04.13.20
Jermaine Dupri Hosts Cartier Benefit - December 7, 2005
Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Reunite On ‘SexBeat’…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close