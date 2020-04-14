As we venture into a new decade you can’t help but look to the 2010s as one of the best decades in music. Every top-charting song throughout the 2010s is an absolute hit that will remain a part of our playlists forever. So what were the most-played songs of the 2010s? According to music licensing company PPL Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire” comes in at number 10.

Cee-Lo Green’s “Forget You,” OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars,” and “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars come in at 9, 8 and 7 respectively. Black Eyed Peas “I Gotta Feeling” comes in at number six and rounding out the top 5 are “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake, “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera, “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele and the most played song of the 2010s was Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

Which most-played song of the 2010s is your favorite?

See story here

