The money expert, Jini Thornton is back with some finances advice. She covers some topics that you may not have thought about while in quarantine.

If you’re having problems, check with your car insurance company because they are automatically offering discounts. If you haven’t noticed a change with your company, don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Another discount you could be missing is asking your credit card for lower insurance rates while the pandemic is still at its peak. Also, she stresses to not worry about your credit score right now. What’s important is lowering your bills to be able to feed your family.

Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From Home [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written by @IndiaMonee

