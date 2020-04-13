Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care Routine On Lockdown

When it comes to your everyday pampering, you already know that following a regular skincare routine is key for healthy skin. Whether you follow the classic cleanser, toner and moisturizer regimen or prefer a more extended routine with facial oils and serums, we can all agree that your skin will not be in proper shape without it.

So, since we’re all confined to our homes through this coronavirus crisis, you may think that skipping or completely abandoning your skincare routine is OK. But there’s the tea: It’s not. First, bacteria and toxins are all around us; from the air we breathe to touching our cell phones and even harmful sun rays, so it’s important to make sure that washing and exfoliating your skin is key.

Sofie Pavitt, a facialist based in New York City agrees, telling High Snobiety why keeping up with your skincare routine during the pandemic is important.

“You should be washing it every day, regardless of whether you’ve gone outside or not, she shares. If you work from home, then chances are you have natural light in the room as well. So I do think that wearing a high-quality SPF is also fabulous if you’re working near a window because UVs can come through that.”

Honestly, we couldn’t have said it any better. And with the abundance of dry air indoors, it’s essential for you to cleanse and moisturize your skin regularly.

“One of the key things that is helpful is to make sure that you’re not overdoing skincare, she reveals. If we’re too bored and we put too much stuff on our skin, then we could do a little bit more damage. If you’re really oily, then you should wash your face twice a day. If you’re not, then once in the evening is enough,” Pavitt added.

So, what are the best products to use? Keep reading for a breakdown of all the essentials you should have in your regimen, especially if you’d rather skip a 10-step routine.

1. Facial Cleansers

Facial cleansers are great for cleaning and removing impurities from your skin. Available in no-rinse and rinse-off formulas, you’ll be sure to find the right one to suit your needs. Here are some of our favorites.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water ($6.74): Suitable for all skin types, this formula removes dirt, makeup and excess oil from skin without having to wash your face.

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar ($24): If you want to combine a daily cleanser, exfoliator and mask all in one, this offering is that girl! Perfect for improving the appearance of dark marks and an uneven skin tone, you can’t go wrong.

2. Toner

Hydration is a must for healthy skin and using a toner helps you reap the benefits.

Face by Camille Rose Fresh Tone Liquid Makeup Remover and Toner ($19): Formulated with yerba mate tea extract, this toner helps to remove leftover impurities from your skin and provides hydration for a healthy glow.

InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Toner ($13.97): Designed to hydrate, soothe and prep skin for serums, oils, and moisturizers, this toner helps your products deeply penetrate your skin for long-lasting results.

3. Moisturizer

After you’ve toned your skin, follow up with a moisturizer. Here are some hydrating picks.

Urban Skin Rx HydraBalance Instant Moisture Infusion ($34): Made with hyaluronic acid and squalene, this non-pore clogging moisturizer hydrates skin for a healthy glow.

Pure Tropix Exotic Face Moisturizer ($18): This moisturizer combines antioxidants, natural oils and botanical extracts to balance out skin, no matter your skin type.

4. Sunscreen

The truth is, our skin is always exposed to pollution whether we step foot outside or remain in our homes. And if maintaining healthy skin is a must, skipping out on your skincare routine can harm your skin.

Neutrogena Clear Face Oil-Free Sunscreen ($7.97): Protect your skin from harmful sun rays with the help of this broad-spectrum sunscreen. Featuring a lightweight formula, this sunscreen offers a matte finish that won’t clog your pores.

Blue Lizard Face Mineral-Based Sunscreen ($12.99): Aside from protecting your skin from the sun, this offering hydrates and nourishes skin for a balanced feel.

BEAUTIES: What say you? Have you been staying on top of your skincare routine? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On Twitter and We’re Impressed

5 Korean Beauty Tips You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine

Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This $8 Facial Oil

Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care Routine On Lockdown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com