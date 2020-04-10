CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Taraji P. Henson Builds Free Virtual Therapy To Help Black Communities With Mental Coronavirus Stress

Taraji P. Henson is putting her time in quarantine to good use and created a mental health service for the Black community. Taraji announced the new initiative on Instagram on Wednesday, where she took note of the hardships and struggles Black communities are facing during this dangerous time of COVID-19. Through her free “virtual therapy” service, she offers a platform that is not only affordable but addresses an overlooked issue. The Empire and Hidden Figures actress knows first-hand what mental health challenges look like. Her late father, Boris Lawrence Henson, for whom her foundation is named after, struggled with his own battles after serving in the Vietnam War.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation was founded in 2018 and the goal of the BLHF COVID-19 Virtual Therapy Campaign is to address the effects social distancing, unemployment, sudden loss and other coronavirus based stressors have on the Black populations. Her goal is to provide a space where people can manage their anxiety in a healthy way. Part of the mission statement for the initiative reads:

“Given the life-changing events related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, many are suffering in silence and isolation. The Boris L. Henson Foundation (BLHF) recognizes that during this difficult time, affording the cost of mental health services can be a barrier in the African-American community. Having to choose between a meal and mental health is not something that one should ever have to ponder.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Instagram, Taraji spoke about the stigma within the Black community when it comes to seeking mental health and encouraged her followers not to hide their pain, but instead use her free service to ease and combat their sadness and anxiety.

The initiative will cover the cost of five individual sessions for each participant and is provided on a first come first serve basis. The sessions begin on April 15.

If you are or know a mental health provider who would be interested in offering their services, click here. However, if you’re just looking to support mental health efforts in vulnerable communities, text NOSTIGMA to 707070.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Taraji P. Henson Builds Free Virtual Therapy To Help Black Communities With Mental Coronavirus Stress  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Shows Love For His Baby Mom,…
 5 mins ago
04.13.20
Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care…
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Coronavirus Updates: 3 Things You Can Do To…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Jermaine Dupri Hosts Cartier Benefit - December 7, 2005
Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Reunite On ‘SexBeat’…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 days ago
04.08.20
Photos
Close