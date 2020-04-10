CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Says Her Mother Has Been Missing For Two Weeks

One of the original cast members of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield asked for prayers in the safe return of her mother Thelma Ferguson.

According to the Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionFerguson, 77, was last seen by her family on March 23, when she left her home in Sandy Springs to go to the bank. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In an Instagram post, Whitfield shared that while she initially planned to keep this news private, she felt it was important that she shares with the public so people could pray for her mother and her family.

“Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” Whitfield wrote.

“I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Sheree shared that initially, she wasn’t all that concerned about her mother’s disappearance because she had a habit of taking personal vacations.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“My mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she had gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends.”

Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt, driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate RMZ5773. According to authorities, Ferguson has ties to people in Ohio and California.

I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally [sic] grateful.”

Sheree and the police department have urged anyone with information about Ferguson to call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

View this post on Instagram

Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Says Her Mother Has Been Missing For Two Weeks  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Shows Love For His Baby Mom,…
 5 mins ago
04.13.20
Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care…
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Coronavirus Updates: 3 Things You Can Do To…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Jermaine Dupri Hosts Cartier Benefit - December 7, 2005
Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Reunite On ‘SexBeat’…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 days ago
04.08.20
Photos
Close