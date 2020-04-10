CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA

Nene Leakes is stirring the pot with more and more drama leading up to The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion.  Over the weeks, she’s been very vocal about the other girls “ganging” on her and wanting to replace some of them with her friends like Kim Zolciak and Phaedra Parks.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On Nene’s “Conversations & Cocktails” Instagram live, she hosted a conversation with the singer, Tamar Braxton and they shared a lot of thoughts and ideas about not only the cast of the reality show but their lives, careers, and future endeavors.

Nene has recently called her castmates boring and mentioning that she loves the possibility of Braxton joining the show.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“You know what I would do? I would take a peach from somebody that’s holding one that don’t need to hold one, that’s super boring, give it to somebody else, and mix it up… And half of the girls will be gone because they’re so boring chile. I think Tamar would be a great addition. She’s entertaining, so she’s not boring… She’s got a lot to say, she’s opinionated. I’d love to see her come. I’d welcome her with open arms. Come to me, Tamar!”

In the meantime, we will continue with the original cast and wait for the reunion coming soon.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Shows Love For His Baby Mom,…
 5 mins ago
04.13.20
Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care…
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Coronavirus Updates: 3 Things You Can Do To…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Jermaine Dupri Hosts Cartier Benefit - December 7, 2005
Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Reunite On ‘SexBeat’…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 days ago
04.08.20
Photos
Close