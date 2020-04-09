Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All Time?

XXL magazine took on the task of naming the top Hip-Hop DJ’s of all time. While there could be some arguments on who made the list or who was left off, there are some strong names in their top 48.

People like DJ Kool Herc, DJ Premier, Lil Jon, Grandmaster Flash, and DJ Screw are on the list. Others who made it include Kid Capri, DJ Khaled, Kool DJ Red Alert, Jam Master Jay, DJ Jazzy Joyce, Mr. Magic, and Funkmaster Flex.

Who is your favorite Hip-Hop DJ? Click the link to see the full list.

