CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not Show Up to Support Bernie Sanders

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Instagram Live is winning during the Coronavirus and one of our IG faves is Cardi B, who was furious that young voters didn’t show up for Bernie Sanders. Sanders, who conceded to Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, was Cardi’s pick in the past two elections.

Cardi explained that young voters would be the only one to advocate for college tuition, an issue Cardi discussed with the Vermont senator last Summer in a nail shop. Cardi explained her reasons for the need of young voters to step up in November during the over 30 minute live session.

Do you think Cardi B has a future in politics?

See story here

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court
7 photos
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not Show Up to Support Bernie Sanders

Videos
Latest
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 1 hour ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 3 hours ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 3 hours ago
04.09.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 14 hours ago
04.09.20
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She…
 18 hours ago
04.09.20
Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost…
 20 hours ago
04.09.20
Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 21 hours ago
04.08.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
Alicia Keys | HERE
Alicia Keys Had To Audition In Front Of…
 24 hours ago
04.08.20
Smith Family Celebrates Trey Smith's 21st Birthday With A Special Dinner At Hakkasan Las Vegas At An Event By FB Media
Will Smith Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of “Bad Boys”
 1 day ago
04.08.20
Ayesha Curry’s At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Gary’s Tea: Apollo Nida Is Looking For His…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
The Boss Is In: Naomi Campbell Launches Live…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Photos
Close