Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not Show Up to Support Bernie Sanders

Instagram Live is winning during the Coronavirus and one of our IG faves is Cardi B, who was furious that young voters didn’t show up for Bernie Sanders. Sanders, who conceded to Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, was Cardi’s pick in the past two elections.

Cardi explained that young voters would be the only one to advocate for college tuition, an issue Cardi discussed with the Vermont senator last Summer in a nail shop. Cardi explained her reasons for the need of young voters to step up in November during the over 30 minute live session.

Do you think Cardi B has a future in politics?

See story here