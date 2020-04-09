CLOSE
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much His Song

LudaDay Celebrity Bowling & Spades Tournament

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Usher reminded everyone that “Climax” is very much his song on Wednesday night as he participated in the “Climax Challenge.” During a Variety interview, The Weeknd spoke about how his 2012 album, House of Balloons,changed the landscape of pop music.  “I heard ‘Climax,’ that (2012) Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f**k, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing,” The Weeknd said.

Well you can see the problem here, Usher has since issued a challenge by having fans sing “Climax” and he even got in on the action by singing the song acapella on Instagram on Wednesday and “Climax” most certainly is a part of Usher’s DNA.

What do you think? Does “Climax” remind you of a Weeknd song?

See story here

